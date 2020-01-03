We Can Either Learn From History Or Repeat It

Articles

Donald Trump delivered a wooden statement Friday where he claimed he ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani to "prevent a war, not to start a war." This follows on the heels of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim that assassinating the Iranian General was a de-escalation. (video above) This would be an opportunity for cable news to acknowledge the errors made in 2003 and do a better job this time. Alas, that doesn't appear to be the case. Here's a thread of video clips from Media Matters' analyst Lis Power: HAVE WE LEARNED NOTHING!?CNN Military Analyst: "In this day and age, it's hard to do this, but I'm going to say I trust the intelligence assessment of what Soleimani was doing ... So I'm sure that they had some really good intelligence on some potential attacks." pic.twitter.com/l5OLAG9NDj — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 3, 2020 WE HAVE LEARNED NOTHING Fox guest: It's "really sad" that Democrats "aren't willing to give our president and our military the benefit of the doubt in a crisis." pic.twitter.com/2z4x2JKkxf

