Republicans Just Wish Rudy Giuliani Would Stop Helping

Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

Oh, as Gawd is my waitress, imagine Comrade Stupid’s second stupidest lawyer (Sorry Rudy™) under oath. The Sphinx contains fewer secrets than this buffoon! Via @Tengrain watching the possibility of Rudy testifying: pic.twitter.com/JnS4VVER6W — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 3, 2020 Rudy Giuliani says he would testify at Trump's impeachment trial, then claims he could prosecute the impeachment as a racketeering case. "He's a defense lawyer who wrongly thinks he's still a prosecutor," says @AriMelber. https://t.co/w7inB4Cstg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 3, 2020

