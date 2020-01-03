Former GOP Rep. Scorches Trump: 'In Times Of Great Consequence He Lies'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

I've been on a tear about cable news today so it seems fitting that I should say when they did something right. There was a moment during Nicolle Wallace's show where a former Republican and Florida Representative did not mince words about why it is that all of us, but Democrats in Congress in particular, should have anxiety and concern about what Donald Trump has done with regard to Iran and why we should not grant one iota of credibility to what is coming out of the administration right now. Wallace asked about this video of an interview Hugh Hewitt did with Trump in 2015, where he clearly didn't know the difference between Quds and Kurds, and was clueless about who Soleimani was. Here's a snippet, via YouTube: After pointing out that Trump has no interest in his PDB or any other effort to educate him about foreign policy, Nicolle Wallace asked bluntly, "Is the anxiety that people feel about Donald Trump being our commander in chief at this hour justified?" Oh, hell yes it is. You betcha. But David Jolly's answer was better. I'll just put the whole transcript here:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/former-gop-rep-scorches-trump-beyond-his