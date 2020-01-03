The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McConnell, Schumer respond to killing of Iranian Quds commander

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., joined senators from both parties Friday in addressing the recent killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. While the senior senators agreed they would not mourn Soleimani’s death, they differed on process. McConnell pointed to congressional briefings in the coming hours and weeks while Schumer said he received no prior notification about the operation and questioned the president’s authority to significantly increase troop levels. [Read more on implications for vulnerable senators in 2020]

