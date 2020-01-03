Impeachment standoff and Iran escalation dominate start of 2020 session

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 21:53 Hits: 4

Tension and division marked the opening of the second session of the 116th Congress with the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and resulting escalation with Iran, as well as the standoff over an impeachment trial taking center stage in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., opened the Senate session a little after noon by praising the killing of Soleimani.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-standoff-iran-escalation-dominate-start-2020-session