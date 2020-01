Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

The Senate is set to return on Friday with impeachment trial negotiations stuck at an impasse.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) left town last month without a deal on key points like rules...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/476601-pressure-builds-over-impeachment-impasse-in-senate