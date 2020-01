Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 21:11 Hits: 2

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., following the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport early Friday morning.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/03/793440762/democratic-sen-tim-kaine-discusses-u-s-drone-strike-that-killed-iranian-commande?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics