Reporter: Soleimani Killing 'Strengthens Those Who Are Radical'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 13:00 Hits: 0

Reporter Cal Perry bluntly described what we can expect in the way of consequences for assassinating Iranian General and leader Qasem Soleimani on The Last Word Thursday night. "When you look at this from the Iranian perspective, when we talk about why perhaps Obama never followed through and did something like this to Soleimani and keep in mind it was widely understood that he's someone you don't touch because of the repercussions," Perry said in response to a question about why he was in the line of fire and so easily killed. "But the reason you don't do that is because of this strong response but also because of what it does politically in Iran," he continued. "It strengthens those who are radical and those who speak out against the U.S." But wait! There's more. "It lends weight to those who want to develop nuclear weapons in Iran to protect Iran from what they would consider a rogue state in the United States," he explained. "That is how this is going to be viewed in Iran and in parts of Syria and Iraq and in parts of Lebanon." So basically, Trump has now given Iran a reason to develop nuclear weapons, to defy all of the sanctions, and to allow other countries to break the sanctions. All so he can distract everyone from his own impeachment and try to get re-elected by blowing up the entire Middle East. Remove this man from office, already.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/reporter-suleimani-killing-strengthens