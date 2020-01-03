'It's Happening': Republicans Ask SCOTUS To Overturn Roe V. Wade

Articles

Reproductive rights advocates on Thursday seized on an amicus brief signed by more than 200 Republican members of Congress, as well as two conservative Democrats, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overturning Roe vs. Wade as the latest example of the assault on women's freedom. The brief was signed by 168 members of the House and 39 senators. Two House Democrats joined their Republican colleagues, led by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) in the effort—Reps. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) and Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.). Lipinski drew the ire of progressive Democrat Marie Newman, who is challenging him in the 2020 primary. "His position in Congress jeopardizes the health of women in IL-03 and across the country," Newman tweeted. "My opponent does not trust women and is not fit to represent us." The brief was filed ahead of the court's hearing on June Medical Services v. Gee, concerning a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital—one of numerous "TRAP" (Targeted Restrictions on Abortion Providers) laws passed in states in recent years.

