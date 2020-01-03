Democrats Massively Outraise Trump In 4th Quarter

Articles

The combined fourth quarter fundraising hauls of Sen. Bernie Sanders ($34.5 million), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($24.7 million) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang ($16.5 million) alone have eclipsed Donald Trump's substantial $46 million haul. Though Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among other candidates, have yet to release their numbers, the totals for Sanders, Buttigieg, and Yang alone add up to nearly $76 million. As Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted, for all the hype about Trump's fundraising bump during impeachment, Democrats are poised to easily double what an incumbent president brought in. "That is really, really unusual," Weigel tweeted. "The 2012 GOP field and 2004 Dem field did not outpace incumbent presidents."

