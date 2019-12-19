The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

OpenSecrets’ look back at money and politics in 2019

Category: Politics Hits: 1

OpenSecrets’ look back at money and politics in 2019

Our biggest money-in-politics story for 2019 was actually 2020, which promises to be the most expensive election year ever. 

With the 2020 election in high gear almost as soon as the new Democratic majority[1] was sworn into the House and the likelihood of impeachment (with possible campaign finance violations[2] and foreign influence campaigns[3] playing starring roles) growing, the year’s news hit the ground running. For those of you who haven’t had time to read every word of OpenSecrets News[4] this year, don’t worry. As an end-of-year gift, we have compiled our best stories of the year into the holiday reading list below.

As the year kicked off, candidate[5] after candidate[6] after candidate[7] entered the Democratic primary, and our journalists worked to follow the money on every[8]last[9]one[10]. We examined quarterly filings[11] to keep track of who was[12] on top, and kept an eye on who met newly-implemented debate qualification[13] thresholds. As the race continued (and the seemingly unending debates began) we started taking a look at the winnowing field. Using data from itemized contributions, we examined which candidates get the most from working class[14] donors and wealthy donors[15] and did our best to track[16] each candidate’s bundlers[17].

OpenSecrets’ look back at money and politics in 2019(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
But the 2020 race is, in many ways, quite different from previous races. President Donald Trump[18] filed to run for reelection the night of his 2017 inauguration[19]. His campaign[20], bolstered by joint fundraising committees[21], and the outside groups[22] backing him raised an unprecedented amount[23] before the first Democrat declared their candidacy.

Much of the money already spent on the race has gone toward an expense that would have been virtually unheard of 20 years ago — digital ads[24]. As politicians and advocacy groups pushed for increased transparency on ads run on social media networks, spending on these platforms expanded as well, with presidential candidates surpassing the $100 million[25] mark this fall. A major contributing factor to this digital spending[26] explosion was the entrance of self-funding billionaires Tom Steyer[27] and Mike Bloomberg[28] into the Democratic primary. Both spent millions on digital ads within weeks of joining the race.

That spending isn’t just limited to the race for the White House. As the impeachment inquiry heated up, so did fundraising for[29] Congressional candidates on both sides of the aisle. House Democrats[30] supportive of the impeachment push[31] who won seats in districts Trump carried in 2016 saw a huge flow of cash[32] before many had credible opponents, as did Republicans defending[33] the president (though some were still haunted by controversy[34]). Meanwhile, outside groups[35], including “dark money[36]” operations, also began to spend heavily with an eye on 2020 Senate[37] races. OpenSecrets revealed the beginnings of a multi-million dollar dark money ad campaign[38] aimed at lawmakers. For the second cycle in a row, “dark money” groups aligned with Democrats[39] have reported more spending than their Republican equivalent. Despite an increase in spending overall, it looks like 2016’s top dark money spender[40] may not be able to claim that title in 2020.

In 2019, OpenSecrets continued to follow the growing influence of women donors[41] as they increased their[42] presence in the political giving realm following Trump’s election. Women donors are playing a bigger role[43] in the 2020 race than ever before, and their favorite candidates[44] aren’t always the candidates who raise the most overall.

Trump properties(Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Speaking of Trump, one of OpenSecrets’ most popular projects of the year was a look into the President’s ongoing foreign business interests[45]. Our study found that he continued to hold more than $130 million in foreign assets as his second year in office came to a close. We also continued to follow the money spent by political entities at properties that the Trump family continues to profit from — that spending surpassed $20 million this year[46], $16.8 million of which can be attributed to Trump-related campaign committees.
We also continued to keep an eye on the persisting presence of “shadow lobbying[47]” as political operatives[48] and lobbyists continue to[49] take spins through the revolving door[50] between government and the private sector, despite pledges to “drain the swamp.” With (again) no action from Congress in 2019, undisclosed lobbying activities[51] are still running rampant. Meanwhile, the fastest-growing firms[52] are those with ties[53] to the Trump administration. Our Foreign Lobby Watch[54] tool, which allows anyone to sort through documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, continued to improve its ever-increasing vitality this year, illuminating influence efforts from Ukraine[55], Turkey[56], China[57], Saudi Arabia[58], Nigeria[59] and more that sought to sway U.S. leaders. Like domestic lobbying, the world of foreign influence also features some familiar faces[60] who have passed through the revolving door[61]. Our biggest FARA scoop of the year discovered that the Russian government sent more than $1.4 million to a Florida-based company airing Kremlin propaganda in Washington over the past two years[62].        Looking to the future, the OpenSecrets team is doing everything we can to help you follow the money in the 2020 race. With primary season just around the corner, and fundraising pleas already filling your inbox[63], we’ve added sector[64] and industry totals[65] to our presidential section[66] as well as tools to help you track which White House hopeful is getting the most from small donors[67], who is getting the most support from outside groups[68], which candidates are the wealthiest[69] and what campaigns are spending on digital ads[70].  As we head into 2020 (and the 10th anniversary of Citizens United[71]) there is no doubt in our minds there will be A LOT to talk about in the money-in-politics realm. Thank you for joining us in 2019 as we celebrated more than 35 years of counting cash and making change. We hope to see you again in 2020. OpenSecrets’ look back at money and politics in 2019Happy Holidays from the OpenSecrets family!
Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.
For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected][72]

Support Accountability Journalism

At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you.

Support OpenSecrets[73]
Brendan Quinn

Brendan Quinn is OpenSecrets outreach and social media manager. He spends most of his time playing with election forecasts, that is, when there isn't a dog around to distract him.

References

  1. ^Democratic majority (www.opensecrets.org)
  2. ^campaign finance violations (www.opensecrets.org)
  3. ^influence campaigns (www.opensecrets.org)
  4. ^OpenSecrets News (www.opensecrets.org)
  5. ^candidate (www.opensecrets.org)
  6. ^candidate (www.opensecrets.org)
  7. ^candidate (www.opensecrets.org)
  8. ^every (www.opensecrets.org)
  9. ^last (www.opensecrets.org)
  10. ^one (www.opensecrets.org)
  11. ^quarterly filings (www.opensecrets.org)
  12. ^who was (www.opensecrets.org)
  13. ^debate qualification (www.opensecrets.org)
  14. ^working class (www.opensecrets.org)
  15. ^wealthy donors (www.opensecrets.org)
  16. ^to track (www.opensecrets.org)
  17. ^bundlers (www.opensecrets.org)
  18. ^Donald Trump (www.opensecrets.org)
  19. ^inauguration (www.opensecrets.org)
  20. ^His campaign (www.opensecrets.org)
  21. ^joint fundraising committees (www.opensecrets.org)
  22. ^outside groups (www.opensecrets.org)
  23. ^unprecedented amount (www.opensecrets.org)
  24. ^digital ads (www.opensecrets.org)
  25. ^$100 million (www.opensecrets.org)
  26. ^digital spending (www.opensecrets.org)
  27. ^Tom Steyer (www.opensecrets.org)
  28. ^Mike Bloomberg (www.opensecrets.org)
  29. ^fundraising for (www.opensecrets.org)
  30. ^House Democrats (www.opensecrets.org)
  31. ^impeachment push (www.opensecrets.org)
  32. ^a huge flow of cash (www.opensecrets.org)
  33. ^Republicans defending (www.opensecrets.org)
  34. ^haunted by controversy (www.opensecrets.org)
  35. ^outside groups (www.opensecrets.org)
  36. ^dark money (www.opensecrets.org)
  37. ^2020 Senate (www.opensecrets.org)
  38. ^ad campaign (www.opensecrets.org)
  39. ^aligned with Democrats (www.opensecrets.org)
  40. ^top dark money spender (www.opensecrets.org)
  41. ^women donors (www.opensecrets.org)
  42. ^increased their (www.opensecrets.org)
  43. ^bigger role (www.opensecrets.org)
  44. ^favorite candidates (www.opensecrets.org)
  45. ^ongoing foreign business interests (www.opensecrets.org)
  46. ^$20 million this year (www.opensecrets.org)
  47. ^shadow lobbying (www.opensecrets.org)
  48. ^political operatives (www.opensecrets.org)
  49. ^continue to (www.opensecrets.org)
  50. ^revolving door (www.opensecrets.org)
  51. ^lobbying activities (www.opensecrets.org)
  52. ^fastest-growing firms (www.opensecrets.org)
  53. ^those with ties (www.opensecrets.org)
  54. ^Foreign Lobby Watch (www.opensecrets.org)
  55. ^Ukraine (www.opensecrets.org)
  56. ^Turkey (www.opensecrets.org)
  57. ^China (www.opensecrets.org)
  58. ^Saudi Arabia (www.opensecrets.org)
  59. ^Nigeria (www.opensecrets.org)
  60. ^familiar faces (www.opensecrets.org)
  61. ^revolving door (www.opensecrets.org)
  62. ^over the past two years (www.opensecrets.org)
  63. ^filling your inbox (www.opensecrets.org)
  64. ^sector (www.opensecrets.org)
  65. ^industry totals (www.opensecrets.org)
  66. ^presidential section (www.opensecrets.org)
  67. ^small donors (www.opensecrets.org)
  68. ^outside groups (www.opensecrets.org)
  69. ^the wealthiest (www.opensecrets.org)
  70. ^digital ads (www.opensecrets.org)
  71. ^Citizens United (www.opensecrets.org)
  72. ^[email protected] (www.opensecrets.org)
  73. ^Support OpenSecrets➜ (www.opensecrets.org)

Read more https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2019/12/opensecrets-2019-bestof/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version