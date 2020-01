Articles

GOP Rep. Phil Roe said Friday that he will retire at the end of 2020. Way back in 2011, Roe sat down with Heard on the Hill to show off his musical chops, joined by then-staffers Amanda Little and Alex Large for a “desk concert.” Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone.

