South Dakota tribe clears hemp plan but governor opposes industry

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:44 Hits: 3

The Flandreau Santee Sioux cleared a major hurdle when the Agriculture Department approved its plan for growing industrial hemp on reservation land, but the tribe may face other obstacles in a state where laws still prohibit hemp farming. Gov. Kristi Noem, a former Republican House member, vetoed legislation in 2019 that would have amended state law to allow South Dakota farmers to grow hemp after Congress legalized the plant and its products in the 2018 farm bill. Federal law had previously treated hemp, like its botanical cousin marijuana, as an illegal substance although hemp has a lower concentration of the psychoactive compound delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/south-dakota-tribe-clears-hemp-plan-governor-opposes-industry