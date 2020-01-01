In the Iowa Winter, Presidential Campaign Heats Up

Articles

The small Midwest U.S. state of Iowa is the first state in the country to host a nominating contest to decide which Democratic contender will face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election. As VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, the state is not as populous or diverse as many others, but February's Iowa caucuses — meetings where voters gather to decide their preferred candidate — can propel a political campaign forward or signal trouble ahead.

