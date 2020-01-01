The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In the Iowa Winter, Presidential Campaign Heats Up

Category: Politics Hits: 0

The small Midwest U.S. state of Iowa is the first state in the country to host a nominating contest to decide which Democratic contender will face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.  As VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, the state is not as populous or diverse as many others, but February's Iowa caucuses — meetings where voters gather to decide their preferred candidate — can propel a political campaign forward or signal trouble ahead.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/iowa-winter-presidential-campaign-heats-4139386

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version