Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 16:02 Hits: 0

Lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee on Friday urged a federal appeals court to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Don McGahn, saying the aide’s testimony could give Democrats a basis for new impeachment articles against...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476651-house-lawyers-press-court-to-enforce-subpoena-against-trump-aide