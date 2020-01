Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 16:52 Hits: 1

Democrats say they were not informed ahead of Thursday's airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani. Republicans, though, say President Trump ended a terrorist's reign.

(Image credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/03/793293543/there-will-be-reprisals-democrats-warn-of-fallout-from-killing-of-iranian-genera?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics