Hypocrisy, Thy Name Is Donald Trump

Video footage of then-private citizen Donald Trump warning in 2011 that "our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate" resurfaced Thursday night after the U.S. assassinated Iran's top military leader and six others in a drone strike in Baghdad, sparking fears of a catastrophic regional and possibly global conflict. Trump, of course, was referring to former President Barack Obama, who he called "weak and ineffective" and accused of attempting to start a war with Iran to boost his reelection chances. "So the only way he figures that he's going to get reelected—and as sure as you're sitting there—is to start a war with Iran," Trump said at the time. Obama went on to win reelection in 2012 without launching a war with Iran. In 2015, the U.S., Iran, and other major nations adopted the Iran nuclear agreement, which Trump effectively shredded last year. Watch the clip, which Washington Post video editor J.M. Rieger tweeted Thursday night: Trump on Nov. 16, 2011:

