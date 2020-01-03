READ: Newly Released Memos On Mueller&#8217;s Russia Probe, Including Witness Interviews

Articles

Friday, 03 January 2020

Over 350 pages of memos on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction were released on Thursday evening.

The memos, first obtained by CNN and Buzzfeed News, included information on Mueller’s interviews with top White House officials and Trump allies such as Stephen Miller, Michael Cohen, and Paul Manafort.

Read the memos below:

