The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

READ: Newly Released Memos On Mueller&#8217;s Russia Probe, Including Witness Interviews

Category: Politics Hits: 2

Over 350 pages of memos on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction were released on Thursday evening.

The memos, first obtained by CNN and Buzzfeed News, included information on Mueller’s interviews with top White House officials and Trump allies such as Stephen Miller, Michael Cohen, and Paul Manafort.

Read the memos below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/9VzxUzCue7Y/read-newly-released-memos-on-muellers-russia-probe-including-witness-interviews

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version