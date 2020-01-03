The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As 2020 begins, US Presidential Election Race Intensifies

With just a month to go until the Iowa Caucus — the first nominating contest in the U.S. presidential election — the race to choose a Democratic rival to U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying. The only Latino candidate in the race, former mayor Julian Castro, withdrew Thursday while new fundraising numbers show Senator Bernie Sanders' candidacy is stronger than expected. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the opening of election year 2020. 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/2020-begins-us-presidential-election-race-intensifies-4140571

