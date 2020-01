Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 02:29 Hits: 2

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed Friday in Baghdad. The U.S. secretary of defense said Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members throughout the region."

(Image credit: AP)

