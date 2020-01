Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 5

Yang has a son on the autism spectrum and has been talking openly about the disability. But critics say his proposals lack policy heft and specificity.

(Image credit: Chris Carlson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/03/791512216/andrew-yang-puts-autism-in-the-spotlight-but-policy-questions-linger?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics