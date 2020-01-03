In Red America, No One Is Too Far Gone For Gun Ownership

Articles

We've been told that the church shooting in White Settlement, Texas, was ended quickly by a good guy with a gun, but as The New York Times reports, church security and parishioners noticed something suspicious about the shooter, Keith Kinnunen, well before he pulled out his shotgun: Though he had been to the church before, Mr. Kinnunen aroused suspicion among members of the security team on Sunday when he walked in wearing a trench coat and what looked like a fake beard. He tailed a family as they entered the church, which immediately brought attention his way. “He walked across the parking lot to get into the building, and normally we don’t have a lot of people walk from down the road,” [John] Robertson, [a] church elder, said.... Mr. Kinnunen asked where the restroom was and then returned a few minutes later, [church security team leader Jack] Wilson said. “We were concerned,” he said. One of the church’s security cameras was soon trained directly on him, and [Richard] White, who was part of the security team, also stationed himself behind him. Mr. Wilson stood near a back wall several feet away. “I could see his right hand at all times.” Mr. Wilson said. “I was concerned because I could not see his left hand.” All this attention on him and he still managed to kill two people, including Richard White, before Jack Wilson was able to kill him.

