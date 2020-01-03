Iranian Military Leader Qasem Soleimani Assassinated On Trump's Orders

Articles

Earlier Thursday, Iranian militia members ended their two-day siege at the U.S. embassy. Earlier in the week, they threw molotov cocktails, stormed the reception area, and camped out. In response, Donald Trump tweeted out a threat that promised retaliation. Tonight he is crowing about his retaliatory measures. Washington Post: Pentagon launched airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Defense Sec. Mark Esper says. Esper said Thursday night that Soleimani was "actively developing plans" to attack US troops and diplomats.The killing of a senior figure linked to Tehran’s support for foreign proxy groups is certain to heighten tensions between the United States and Iran. This breaking story will be updated. An airstrike near the Baghdad airport has killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and another senior Iranian-linked figure in Baghdad, Iraqi state television reported Thursday. That's right. The impeached man-baby in the White House ordered a drone strike that killed the second highest-profile leader in Iran. Thus begins Trump's War of Distraction. To be sure, Soleimani was a danger and a threat, but he was a regional threat. Now Iran will present a global threat.

