Viral Edited Video Of Biden Is A Warning Shot: Doubt Everything

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020

On the first day of 2020, a disinformation campaign was launched against Joe Biden was shared by journalists and other people on Twitter with a wide reach and high trust factor. The purpose of the edited video? To divide Democrats along racial lines. The 19-second video, which was clipped from a 13-minute answer Biden gave with regard to his work on domestic violence, was deceptively edited to suggest Biden was really a closet white supremacist. Whatever one thinks about Joe Biden, it is preposterous to use a 19-second clip to contradict his actual record. Nevertheless, that's what happened. Greg Sargent reports: Biden opened by talking about how English common law in the 1300s allowed for husbands to beat their wives, and then said that we had inherited this “cultural problem.” Biden then talked at great length about his father’s teachings to him, his work in the Senate on domestic violence, and other related matters. Toward the end, Biden circled back to English common law, and said this: Folks, this is about changing the culture, our culture, our culture. It’s not imported from some African nation or some Asian nation. It’s our English jurisprudential culture, our European culture, that says it’s all right. The edited video removes that first sentence and the very last clause, so all you hear is this:

