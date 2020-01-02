Pompeo Cancels Ukraine Visit Due To Baghdad Protests

Articles

Thursday, 02 January 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is canceling his much-anticipated visit to Ukraine so he can stay and monitor the situation in Baghdad with regard to violent protests sparked by the U.S. bombing near the Iraq-Syrian border. The New York Times reports: The department’s spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said in a statement that Mr. Pompeo aimed to “ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East” by staying in Washington and would travel in the “near future” to the countries he had been scheduled to visit. The Iraqi protesters, who were mostly members of Iranian-backed militias, broke into the embassy compound on Tuesday and set some outbuildings on fire. The attackers trapped diplomats and other embassy employees inside larger buildings, but the ambassador, Matthew Tueller, was outside the country on leave. The protests on Wednesday were calmer, and no demonstrators breached the gates. Protesters dispersed in the afternoon, and there were no reports of injuries.

