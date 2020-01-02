In Apparent Pardon Play, Blagojevich Writes From Prison That Dems Would Impeach Lincoln

Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020

In a fairly transparent maneuver, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) wrote an obsequious piece for Newsmax from his prison cell arguing that modern Democrats would impeach President Abraham Lincoln as well.

While making his somewhat convoluted argument, he bounces back and forth between using modern Democrats under Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democratic party of Lincoln’s day.

Blagojevich served as governor from 2003 to 2009 until he was impeached, convicted and removed from office after seeking bribes for political appointments, including then-President Barack Obama’s empty Senate seat in 2008. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The piece seems to be a fairly transparent attempt to get President Donald Trump’s attention and possible pardon. Trump has been singularly obsessed with finding ways to invalidate his impeachment, especially by arguing that Democrats were just out to punish him from the beginning.

Trump was impeached by the House with two articles outlining his abuse of power related to the Ukrainian pressure campaign and his obstruction of Congress by withholding related documents and barring witness testimony.

