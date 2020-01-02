Even A Mostly Trump-Appointed Advisory Board Disagrees With Admin&#8217;s EPA Proposals

Articles

Thursday, 02 January 2020

A panel of scientific advisers, the majority of whom were appointed by President Trump, are criticizing Trump administration environmental proposals, saying several new rules meant to rollback environmental regulations are at odds with established science, the Washington Post reported.

The EPA’s Scientific Advisory Board published four draft reports on the administration’s planned rule changes, which include new rules that control waterways and wetlands and that determine the gas mileage of U.S.-made automobiles.

The panel of scientists argued that some of the rule changes are in conflict with known science. For example, the waterway regulations decrease “protection for our Nation’s waters and does not support the objective of restoring and maintaining ‘the chemical, physical and biological integrity’ of these waters,” the panel wrote, according to CNN.

The panel expressed issues with three of the four draft rule changes posted online this week.

“The reports they posted are draft and will be discussed at their next meeting,” an EPA spokeswoman told CNN. “The final commentary and reports will be developed soon after the public meeting and then sent to the administrator.”

