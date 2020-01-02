Presidential field narrows again as Castro suspends campaign

Articles

Thursday, 02 January 2020

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced Thursday that he is suspending his presidential campaign. But the Democratic primary field remains crowded, with 14 candidates still in the race. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together,” Castro said in a tweet Thursday morning. “I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts — I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

