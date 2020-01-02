The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Presidential field narrows again as Castro suspends campaign

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced Thursday that he is suspending his presidential campaign. But the Democratic primary field remains crowded, with 14 candidates still in the race. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together,” Castro said in a tweet Thursday morning. “I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts — I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/presidential-field-narrows-castro-suspends-campaign

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version