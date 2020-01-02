House retirements already outpace average for past election cycles

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 15:55 Hits: 3

The number of House members deciding to retire has already exceeded the average for recent election cycles, and more could be coming as lawmakers return to the nation’s capital after the holidays. Since 1976, an average of 23 House members have retired each two-year election cycle, according to CQ Roll Call elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales, the publisher of Inside Elections. In 2019 alone, however, 27 House members announced they will retire, opting not to run for reelection nor for another office (these figures do not include lawmakers who have resigned or died while in office).

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/house-retirements-already-outpace-average-past-election-cycles