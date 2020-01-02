Do gun background checks work? What the research shows

Category: Politics Hits: 0The same morning Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., renewed his call on the Senate floor for expanding gun background checks, there was yet another mass school shooting. This time, the Nov. 14 shooting was at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., near Los Angeles. The shooter, who killed two students and injured three others, fatally shot himself. And again, politicians and advocates debated whether to expand gun background checks. Many Democrats running for president have called for new laws to make background checks universal. President Donald Trump has spoken in favor of stronger background checks immediately following mass shootings, only ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2020/jan/02/gun-background-checks-what-research-shows/