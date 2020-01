Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 10:10 Hits: 0

State lawmakers are preparing ambitious plans for their legislative sessions in 2020. NPR's Noel King talks to Reid Wilson of The Hill about new state laws and the trends behind them.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/02/792976349/will-statehouses-be-more-productive-than-congress-in-2020?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics