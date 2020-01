Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 16:03 Hits: 4

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised nearly $10 million more than his previous total. Pete Buttigieg announced a sum of $24.7 million, while Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million in the last quarter.

(Image credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/02/793027022/sanders-sets-fundraising-pace-among-democrats-with-34-million-haul?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics