John Bolton Has To Testify Now That His Excuses Have Run Out

John Bolton 's excuses have run out. He can no longer avoid testifying in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. On Monday, December 30, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon dismissed the case brought by Bolton's deputy, Dr. Charles Kupperman, who'd argued that Trump's absurd argument about "absolute immunity" prevented him from obeying the House of Representatives' subpoena to testify. According to NPR: But the House later withdrew its subpoena, which made the matter moot, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled. "Kupperman no longer faces the 'irreconcilable commands' of two coordinated branches of government ... and he accordingly lacks any personal stake in the outcome of this dispute," Leon wrote. In court filings, Kupperman had urged the judge to rule, arguing that the subpoena could be reissued and that he could be punished for failing to comply with that subpoena. But Leon said the argument lacked merit because the House had "repeatedly and unequivocally" stated that it would not do so. Oh, dear. No more lawsuit. Poof.

