GOP Official Who Wrote Op-Ed On Drunk Driving Charged With Drunk Driving

Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020

Brian Kolb, the top Republican in the New York State Assembly, published a guest column in a local newspaper warning against drunk driving during the holidays. He said “tragedy can be only one bad decision away.” You know what comes next, right? Via the New York Times: Mr. Kolb, 67, personally proved his point days later when he was arrested and charged with drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve. Mr. Kolb, the Assembly’s Republican minority leader who represents a district outside Rochester, found himself offering a follow-up story of sorts on Wednesday, in the form of a statement admitting to his mistake. “I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry,” Mr. Kolb said in the statement. “There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.” Yep. "I am profoundly sorry I drive into that ditch RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY HOUSE. I am even sorrier that I got caught." propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

