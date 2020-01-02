Julián Castro Announces He's Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Articles

Announced by tweet: It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020 Reactions: Julián brought a bold vision of justice and equality to this race. He puts people first and speaks up for the most vulnerable. I know he’ll continue to be a leader in the fight to better our democracy. https://t.co/50gcdY2gz7 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 2, 2020

