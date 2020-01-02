The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Julián Castro Announces He's Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Category: Politics Hits: 1

Announced by tweet: It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020 Reactions: Julián brought a bold vision of justice and equality to this race. He puts people first and speaks up for the most vulnerable. I know he’ll continue to be a leader in the fight to better our democracy. https://t.co/50gcdY2gz7 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 2, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/juli-n-castro-announces-hes-dropping-out

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version