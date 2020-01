Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 16:25 Hits: 0

Happy New Year, folks!

So several people wrote in yesterday to say that, like many others, I had erred in saying that yesterday was the last decade of a whole decade. Technically, this is incorrect. In practice, it is correct. As I asked one reader, do you think 1980 was a year in the seventies or the eighties? I rest my case. Have a wonderful day, everyone.

