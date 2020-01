Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 January 2020 10:09 Hits: 4

The U.S. sends reinforcements to Iraq after the Embassy is attacked. North Korea's leader says he's no longer bound by a nuclear missile moratorium. And, 2020 promises plenty of political headlines.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/01/792821101/news-brief-u-s-embassy-north-korea-2020-politics?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics