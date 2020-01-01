The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Elise Stefanik Asked For 2020 Reading Suggestions. It Did Not Go Well.

On Monday New York Rep. Elise Stefanik asked people on Twitter to recommend reading material for 2020. Here is the innocuous pair of tweets: As a Member of the @EdLaborGOP, I believe passionately in the importance of reading & #literacy. At the end of every year, I share my personal reading list which my constituents ask me about during the year. Thx #NY21 fellow bookworms for your recs! https://t.co/BsNc3Xekjk ????????????????‍???? — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 30, 2019 Comment with recommendations for the 2020 reading list ????????‍???? — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 30, 2019

