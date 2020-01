Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 22:17 Hits: 0

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit over the testimony of Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to then-national security adviser John Bolton, saying House Democrats’ decision to withdraw a subpoena for Kupperman's testimony had rendered his...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/476297-judges-tosses-suit-over-impeachment-testimony-of-former-bolton-aide