Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 21:07 Hits: 4

Critics questioned the relevance of impugning Grafton Thomas' entire family over his alleged crimes and wondered how the immigration status of his father was relevant to the suspect's alleged crimes.

(Image credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP)

