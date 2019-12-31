3 Easy Ways To Protect Yourself From Media Disinformation

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

America is at war. Russia and other hostile powers are making ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy now after successfully undermining our 2016 election. Here are 3 easy ways to protect yourself and those you love from media disinformation. Don't Get Your News from Facebook or Any Social Media Sources Don't get your news from Facebook and don't believe most of news sources you see on the social media network. Facebook is one of the worst offenders but overall be very skeptical of all news sources on social media. You don't really know where the so-called news sources are coming from. A Facebook page with over a million followers called “I Love America” that featured patriotic themes, rippling flags and pro-Trump memes was shut down in October after it turned out to be run by Ukrainians. . Twitter accounts or Facebook pages with millions of followers are easy to fake. A high follower count doesn't mean the source is credible. To quote your mother: If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you follow them?

