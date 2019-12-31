Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 17:10 Hits: 0

Lev Parnas is a crook and (one imagines) a liar. But there’s little doubt he did things, witnessed things and knows about things that are highly relevant both to the upcoming impeachment trial and the actions and criminal activity of Rudy Giuliani and President Trump. It is also highly, highly likely that his electronic devices contain evidence that can confirm a significant amount of that and put it beyond Parnas’ say-so, which is of limited value. So Parnas’s efforts to share these records with the House is one of many reasons why President Trump, Mitch McConnell and basically all Republicans want a Senate whitewash trial absolutely as soon as possible.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ZaNvkOowP2c/they-need-a-trial-asap