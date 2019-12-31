WH Talks Tough After Protesters Storm U.S. Embassy Compound In Baghdad

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

The White House described protesters’ attack of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad as an “escalation” on Tuesday, but it was unclear what if any action President Donald Trump would take in response.

“It will be the president’s choice how and when we respond to their escalation,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told severaloutlets Tuesday, referring to Iran, which the administration blamed for orchestrating the attack.

Trump exercised his usual bellicosity on Twitter.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

To those many millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and who don’t want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is your time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The attack followed a turbulent weekend in Iraq. On Friday, an American contractor in the country was killed and several soldiers injured by a rocket attack that American officials blamed, along with other attacks in recent weeks, on an Iranian-backed militia. The U.S. subsequently carried out several airstrikes targeting the militia, Kataib Hezbollah.

Following funerals for those killed by the airstrikes — at least two dozen fighters were reportedly killed and dozens more injured — dozens of protesters breached the American embassy compound on Tuesday.

The protesters’ ability to storm the embassy area suggested “at least tacit permission” from Iraqi security officials, The New York Times reported.

“As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement.

