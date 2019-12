Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 18:05 Hits: 3

President Trump on Tuesday ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as the "most overrated person I know" as he fumed over the uncertainty surrounding his impeachment trial in the Senate.Trump has spent a chunk of his December vacation at his Mar...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476365-trump-calls-pelosi-the-most-overrated-person-i-know