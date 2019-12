Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 10:00 Hits: 1

Now that the House has impeached President Trump, the process shifts to the Senate, which will vote on whether to convict him. Here is your guide to the steps and the people that matter.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/31/787235305/how-a-senate-impeachment-trial-could-work?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics