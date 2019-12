Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 10:00 Hits: 1

A tumultuous decade in politics saw everything from the presidency and reelection of the first black president to the rise of the Tea Party and the improbable election of Donald Trump as president.

(Image credit: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/31/792350952/the-top-moments-from-a-decade-that-reshaped-american-politics?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics