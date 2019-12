Articles

Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

The U.S. census counts incarcerated people as residents of where they are imprisoned. In many prison towns, that has led to voting districts made up primarily of prisoners who can't vote.

(Image credit: Lauren Justice for NPR)

