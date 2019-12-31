Kansas Cop Claimed McDonald's Worker Wrote 'F*cking Pig' On His Coffee Cup

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 13:00 Hits: 2

It took two days and so much online outrage for this story to unwind: JUST AWFUL: An officer ordered a cup of coffee only to find an awful message written on the receipt stuck onto the cup. The company offered him free lunch to make up for it. "No thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it." https://t.co/I9NLE6RKbc — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) December 29, 2019 Outrage isn't enough, firing the burger flipping goof isn't enough, offering the cop a Happy Meal isn't enough. People can SHOW SUPPORT FOR POLICE by finding someplace else to eat. You have plenty of choices. SHOW me outrage, don't tell me about it.https://t.co/hGl1iAN3wF — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2019

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/kansas-cop-claimed-mcdonalds-worker-wrote