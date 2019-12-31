While Trump Spends Holiday Rage-Tweeting, Scalise Runs Interference

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 19:00 Hits: 3

All indications are that Donald Trump is spending his Christmas holiday in a tizzy over his impeachment and raging at much of America. But on Fox News, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Trump) pretended Trump is only thinking about helping others. During House Minority Whip Scalise's friendly visit to Fox News Sunday yesterday – and not long before he defended Trump’s outing of the Ukraine whistleblower – there was an exchange between host Mike Emanuel and Scalise about Trump’s pending impeachment trial in the Senate. Not surprisingly, Scalise dismissed Trump’s impeachment – for using taxpayer money to extort Ukraine for his own political interests against America’s national security interests - as a nothingburger. “It’s going to end in acquittal,” he said. “So why don’t we focus on real things that matter for hardworking families?” Emanuel didn’t challenge Scalise on what would surely be a huge Fox/GOP scandal for a Democrat. Instead, there was a process question: EMANUEL: Leader McConnell doesn't sound like he's in any rush. Meanwhile, President Trump's down at Mar-a-Lago, stewing. Is there tension there?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/while-trump-spends-holiday-rage-tweeting