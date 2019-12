Articles

Category: Politics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 22:11 Hits: 2

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Carol Jenkins, CEO of the ERA Coalition, why Virginia is poised to pass the Equal Rights Amendment almost five decades after it was initially proposed.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/30/792456898/virginia-poised-to-pass-equal-rights-amendment-nearly-5-decades-after-it-was-pro?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics